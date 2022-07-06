CHICAGO — The Twins belted five home runs Tuesday night and rolled past the White Sox 8-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Josh Winder picked up the win, subbing in after Chris Archer went on the injured list.

The teams finish the three-game series today (1:10 p.m., BSN) with the Twins trying for a sweep behind rookie righthander Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.00 ERA). He'll face ex-Twin Lance Lynn, who is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in an injury-plagued season.

The Twins are 4 1⁄ 2 games ahead of second place Cleveland and 6 1⁄ 2 up on the White Sox.

Outfielder Eloy Jimenez has been reinstated from the 60-day IL by Chicago and will be in the lineup today. He injured his hamstring running out a grounder on April 23, and then had minor surgery to repair a knee tendon.

Luis Arraez, leading the majors with a .346 batting average, leads off for the Twins and will be the DH, with Byron Buxton hitting third and playing center field.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Alex Kirilloff, LF

Nick Gordon, SS

Jose Miranda, 1B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Ryan Jeffers, C

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Tim Anderson, SS

Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Luis Robert, CF

Jose Abreu, DH

Gavin Sheets, RF

Eloy Jimenez, LF

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Leury Garcia, 2B

Seby Zavala, C