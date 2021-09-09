CLEVELAND — Randy Dobnak was supposed to start for the Twins tonight (5:10 p.m., BSN) against the Indians, but has been scratched from the lineup.

Dobnak gave up five earned runs in seven innings in a Friday loss at Tampa Bay after a two-month stay on the injured list because of a right middle finger strain. But the injury flared up again, and he's back on the injured list.

Andrew Albers will start instead.

Dobnak is 1-7 with a 7.64 ERA in 14 games for the Twins this season. He missed 61 games while on the IL.

Albers was recalled from St. Paul. He was sent to the Saints after Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. He gave up nine earned runs in three innings in an 11-4 loss to the Rays on Saturday.

The Twins also announced pitcher Derek Law cleared waivers and was assigned to the Saints.

Righthander Cal Quantrill (4-3, 3.15) starts for Cleveland.

The Twins are looking for a four-game sweep in the series, and have won the past two by shutouts.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Jorge Polanco, DH

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Brent Rooker, LF

Nick Gordon, CF

Ben Rortvedt, C

Andrelton Simmons, SS