The Twins are 6-2 in May and have won their past nine games at Target Field, tying a franchise record. Tougher games at home await this week, however.

Houston (Tuesday-Thursday): The Astros comes to town having won seven in a row and with the same record (18-11) as the Twins. Justin Verlander takes the mound Tuesday going for career victory No. 230, against Joe Ryan.

Cleveland (Friday-Sunday): The newly named Guardians entered Monday 7-3 in their past 10 games to get back to .500 after a seven-game losing streak. 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber is expected to start Friday.

The second half of May: The end of the month is a prime opportunity for the Twins to pile up more victories. They face Oakland again, having just swept the A's, next week, and get two series against Kansas City and Detroit, the bottom two teams in the AL Central.

LONGEST WINNING STREAKS IN TARGET FIELD HISTORY

The Twins have tied their record for longest winning streak at Target Field, a record set in their first year there. A victory Tuesday would give them their first double-digit home winning streak since 2006 at the Metrodome.

9 April-May 2022 (Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 3, Oakland 3)

9 July-August 2010 (Cleveland 1, Seattle 3, Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 2)

7 June 2011 (Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 3)

7 August 2017 (Cleveland 1, Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 3)

7 August 2018 (Kansas City 3, Pittsburgh 2, Detroit 2)

Note: Twins also won seven in a row at home spanning the 2018-19 seasons