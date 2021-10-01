KANSAS CITY — The Twins finish the 2021 season with a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium that starts today (7:10 p.m., BSN).

The Twins need a sweep to pass the Royals and avoid last place in the American League Central.

John Gant (5-10, 3.74 ERA) will start for the Twins against Royals righthander Jon Heasley (0-1, 3.86).

The Twins lost Thursday to Detroit at Target Field in their home finale, despite two Byron Buxton home runs.

Thoughts off the offseason have already started for the Twins and their fans.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 3B

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Josh Donaldson, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Brent Rooker, LF

Nick Gordon, SS

Ryan Jeffers, C

ROYALS LINEUP

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Nicky Lopez, SS

Salvy Perez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Hunter Dozier, RF

Adalberto Mondesi, 3B

Michael Taylor, CF

Cam Gallagher, C