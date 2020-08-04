A Twins rotation that has already lost two members to the injured list was thrown further into disarray Monday when manager Rocco Baldelli decided to skip 40-year-old lefthander Rich Hill.

After blanking St. Louis for five innings in his debut on Wednesday, Hill “was a little fatigued and probably a little behind getting ready to make his next start,” Baldelli said. “He had a little bit of mild soreness” in his upper back. “He’s doing OK. We’re going to keep checking on him, monitoring him … but he’s throwing the ball and feels all right.”

But Hill’s absence, along with the injured-list stints of Jake Odorizzi and Homer Bailey, meant rookie lefthander Lewis Thorpe was pressed into service as Monday’s starting pitcher, and Randy Dobnak will remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future, especially since the righthander has given up only one run over nine innings in his two starts thus far.

Jose Berrios will face the Pirates in Tuesday’s homestand finale, Baldelli announced, and Dobnak and Kenta Maeda will start during the two-game series in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and Thursday.

Though three-fifths of the rotation is now absent, the situation could stabilize quickly. Hill’s condition apparently isn’t serious enough to put him on the injured list, and Bailey is eligible to come off it on Saturday at Kansas City.

Odorizzi, meanwhile, took a solid step Monday toward returning from a lower back injury that has caused him to miss the season’s first two weeks. The All-Star righthander threw 52 pitches over four simulated innings at the Twins’ secondary camp in St. Paul, “and he looked great. Came out all-smiles,” Baldelli said. “I could see Odo fall into the rotation against the Royals. That’s a very realistic option for us.”

Thielbar returns

The scrambled rotation has affected the Twins bullpen, too.

Minnesota native Caleb Thielbar, the Randolph High School product who appeared in 109 games for the Twins in 2013 to ’15, returned to the big leagues Monday when he was recalled from the camp in St. Paul.

The 33-year-old lefthander was out of affiliated baseball in 2016 and 2017, but kept his career alive by pitching for the independent St. Paul Saints. He played Class AAA ball for the Tigers and Braves affiliates the past two seasons, then signed back with the Twins last November.

Outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr., who received one at-bat in the season’s first nine games, was sent to the St. Paul camp to make room on the Twins roster. Thielbar’s addition means the Twins have 16 pitchers on their 30-man roster, plus three more on the injured list. Jorge Alcala was added for Zack Littell on Saturday, and Sean Poppen took Bailey’s place Sunday. Both made their 2020 debuts Monday.

Major league rosters are scheduled to be reduced to 28 on Friday, and to 26 on Aug. 21.

Etc.

• Third baseman Josh Donaldson remains out of action after feeling tightness in his right calf during Friday’s game. Baldelli said the former AL MVP will likely travel with the Twins on their eight-game road trip. “I’m almost positive of that but we’ll confirm that tomorrow,” he said.

• To celebrate the return of Derek Shelton, Twins bench coach in 2018 and 2019 and now Pirates manager, the Twins displayed a photo slideshow of some of Shelton’s more entertaining moments on the scoreboard during batting practice.