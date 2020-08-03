A big relief
Six relief pitchers combined to throw a two-hitter Sunday in the Twins’ 3-1 victory over Cleveland. Tyler Clippard got the start as the opener, Devin Smeltzer earned the victory and Sergio Romo recorded the save as the Twins won for the seventh time in nine games.
Here’s how the six pitchers fared:
Pitcher IP H R BB K
Tyler Clippard 2 0 0 0 1
Devin Smeltzer 2⅔ 2 1 1 2
Matt Wisler 1⅓ 0 0 1 1
Tyler Duffey 1 0 0 0 2
Trevor May 1 0 0 0 3
Sergio Romo 1 0 0 0 1
