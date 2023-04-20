Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

BOSTON — Kenta Maeda's last start was skipped as he got extra rest after missing last season following Tommy John surgery. The veteran righthander will start Thursday at Fenway Park for the Twins.

Maeda is 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA for the Twins as he faces Boston righthander Tanner Houck (2-0, 4.50) at 12:35 p.m. (BSN). Maeda last pitched against the Red Sox on April 14, 2021 in a 3-2 loss. He's never beaten Boston (0-2, 4.50 ERA in 10 innings).

Byron Buxton is not in the Twins lineup as Jose Miranda will DH today.

The Twins put on a power show in winning 10-4 on Wednesday night after losing on Tuesday. Eddie Julien, Trevor Larnach and Joey Gallo homered to back Joe Ryan, who leads the majors with four victories.

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Edouard Julien, 2B

Trevor Larnach, LF

Joey Gallo, 1B

Jose Miranda, DH

Nick Gordon, CF

Christian Vázquez, C

Willi Castro, 3B