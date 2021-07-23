The Twins called up outfielder Brent Rooker before tonight's game against the Angels (7:10 p.m., BSN) at Target Field.
Rooker takes the spot of Nelson Cruz, who was traded to Tampa Bay on Thursday.
The 26-year-old Rooker hit .239 with 19 home runs and 48 RBI for Class AAA St. Paul. He is tied for the AAA lead in home runs. He had a stint earlier this season with the Twins and was 3-for-29 with a home run.
Drew Strotman, acquired from the Rays in the Cruz trade, will take Cruz's spot on the 40-man roster.
