The Twins called up outfielder Brent Rooker before tonight's game against the Angels (7:10 p.m., BSN) at Target Field.

Rooker takes the spot of Nelson Cruz, who was traded to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Rooker hit .239 with 19 home runs and 48 RBI for Class AAA St. Paul. He is tied for the AAA lead in home runs. He had a stint earlier this season with the Twins and was 3-for-29 with a home run.

Drew Strotman, acquired from the Rays in the Cruz trade, will take Cruz's spot on the 40-man roster.