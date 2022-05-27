Gilberto Celestino, who is hitting .324 in 31 games for the Twins, went on the COVID Injured List before Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals (7:10 p.m., BSN).

His spot on the roster was taken by lefthanded reliever Danny Coulombe, who missed 15 games because of a hip impingement. He had two rehab games at Class AAA St. Paul, pitching one inning in each.

In nine games for the Twins this season, Coulombe has a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings. The Twins will keep 14 pitchers on the roster.

The Twins already have starting pitcher Joe Ryan on the COVID list. He missed his start Thursday night against Kansas City, but fill-in Devin Smeltzer pitched seven shutout innings in a 3-2 loss that ended the Royals' six-game losing streak.

Byron Buxton did end his 0-for-30 slump with an infield single.

The Twins will start righthander Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.55 ERA) tonight against Kansas City righty Brad Keller (1-4, 3.20).

Obert is making his sixth start this season and fourth in his career against the Royals. He gave up one run in five innings at Kauffman Stadium in a Twins victory on Saturday, although he didn't factor in the decision.