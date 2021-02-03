Major League Baseball and Lee County (Fla.) have given the Twins permission to have a limited number of fans for spring training games at Hammond Stadium.

The Twins and Class A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels also released plans for enhanced health and safety protocols at the CenturyLink Sports Complex.

Hammond Stadium holds 8,730 fans, and slightly more than 2,400 will be allowed at games, with a physically distanced seating plan.

Ticket information hasn't been released yet.

Pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers on Feb. 18, with the first full squad workout on Feb. 23. The Twins have 16 "home" games at Hammond Stadium, with the first Feb. 28 against Baltimore.

The team's hopes for the regular season were detailed in this story by Phil Miller.

On Tuesday night, designated hitter Nelson Cruz re-signed with the Twins.