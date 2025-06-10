Podcast: Bobby Nightengale on Twins pitching injuries and a sale update

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two players who have been on his mind lately. Darius Garland of the Cavaliers and Jaire Alexander recently of the Packers are names to consider as upgrades for Minnesota teams. How will they be viewed by local decisionmakers who seem to have much more patience than their predecessors?
12:00: Bobby Nightengale joins Rand to break down the state of the Twins. How will they survive without Pablo Lopez and Zebby Matthews? And what’s new with the sale of the team?
32:00: Simeon Woods-Richardson and David Festa will get chances the next two nights to give the Twins a boost.
