No Section

Podcast: Bobby Nightengale on Twins pitching injuries and a sale update

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two players who have been on his mind lately. Later, Bobby Nightengale joins Rand to break down the state of the Twins.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 2:35PM
Minnesota Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson (24) pitched in a game earlier this season. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two players who have been on his mind lately. Darius Garland of the Cavaliers and Jaire Alexander recently of the Packers are names to consider as upgrades for Minnesota teams. How will they be viewed by local decisionmakers who seem to have much more patience than their predecessors?

12:00: Bobby Nightengale joins Rand to break down the state of the Twins. How will they survive without Pablo Lopez and Zebby Matthews? And what’s new with the sale of the team?

32:00: Simeon Woods-Richardson and David Festa will get chances the next two nights to give the Twins a boost.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See Moreicon

More from No Section

See More

No Section

Homegazing

Peek inside homes for sale in the Twin Cities area.

No Section

No. 6 Georgia rallies to beat Georgia Tech 44-42 in eighth overtime, bolsters playoff hopes

card image

No Section

Sign up for Star Tribune newsletters