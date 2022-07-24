DETROIT – The Twins completed a two-game sweep of the Tigers on Sunday, winning 9-1 at Comerica Park.

Just as they did in Saturday's 8-4 victory, the Twins established an early lead. But also yet again, some Detroit mistakes made scoring much easier.

Carlos Correa and Jorge Polanco put two runners on in the first before Correa scored on Max Kepler's fielders choice. Polanco scored when Alex Kirilloff reached on first baseman Harold Castro's fielding error. Detroit starter Rony Garcia then hit two Twins batters with pitches to force in a run.

Garcia (3-3) smacked one more batter in the third inning before leaving the game. His pitch that caught Kepler in the foot took the right fielder out of the game because of a fifth-toe contusion.

Twins starter Sonny Gray (5-3) held the Tigers hitless until the fourth inning, when he hit one batter with a pitch, walked another and then gave up a RBI single to Eric Haase. Gray pitched six innings, giving up two hits while striking out seven.

The Twins increased their lead in the seventh inning. Jose Miranda delivered a leadoff single before coming home on Gio Urshela's RBI double. Luis Arraez then drove Urshela on an RBI single. Jorge Polanco's RBI double then helped Arraez cross home plate.

The bottom of the Twins lineup added even more distance in the eighth, when Miranda and Urshela scored on a double by Gary Sanchez. Detroit third baseman Kody Clemens pitched the top of the ninth, where the Twins took one more run on Miranda's RBI hit.

The Twins (52-44) now lead the American League Central by three games after Cleveland lost to the White Sox 6-3. The Tigers fell to 38-58.