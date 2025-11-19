Twins

Twins will face Phillies in ‘Field of Dreams’ game Aug. 13 next season, MLB confirms

The St. Paul Saints will also play amid the cornfields in Dyersville, Iowa, two days before the third MLB game at the site.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 19, 2025 at 9:05PM
Major League Baseball has played two games at the "Field of Dreams" site in Dyersville, Iowa, including a 2022 contest between Cincinnati and the Chicago Cubs. (Charlie Neibergall)

After additional months of planning, Major League Baseball finally confirmed Wednesday that the Twins will play in the “Field of Dreams” game next year.

The Twins will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Aug. 13, in Dyersville, Iowa, at a refurbished site surrounded by cornfields. The Twins will be the home team in the game honoring the 1989 Kevin Costner film, before a day off Aug. 14 and resuming their series against the Phillies on Aug. 15 at Target Field.

There were two MLB games played at the movie site — the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in 2021, and the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs in 2022.

The site, which previously featured a temporary 7,800-seat stadium in the cornfields, was sold to new ownership and underwent major renovations to become a youth baseball and softball complex.

The last time the Twins were featured in one of MLB’s special events was 2018. They split a two-game series against Cleveland in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The game will be streamed on Netflix.

The Class AAA St. Paul Saints will play an earlier game, on Aug. 11, at the “Field of Dreams” site against the Iowa Cubs.

TV talk

MLB announced new three-year TV deals with ESPN, NBC and Netflix on Wednesday.

ESPN gained the right to broadcast Twins games on its streaming app, but a Twins spokesman noted it will not eliminate other viewing options for Twins games in 2026.

Twins games next year will remain available through the same cable, satellite and MLB TV distributors as they were this past season, their first year where games were produced and distributed by MLB instead of a regional sports network. ESPN’s streaming app will represent an additional option.

NBC, and the Peacock streaming app, will gain the rights to broadcast “Sunday Night Baseball” and the wild-card round in the postseason.

Netflix is picking up an Opening Day game, the Home Run Derby and select showcase games, like Twins’ “Field of Dreams” game.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

