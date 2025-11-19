Twins will face Phillies in ‘Field of Dreams’ game Aug. 13 next season, MLB confirms

After additional months of planning, Major League Baseball finally confirmed Wednesday that the Twins will play in the “Field of Dreams” game next year.
The Twins will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Aug. 13, in Dyersville, Iowa, at a refurbished site surrounded by cornfields. The Twins will be the home team in the game honoring the 1989 Kevin Costner film, before a day off Aug. 14 and resuming their series against the Phillies on Aug. 15 at Target Field.
There were two MLB games played at the movie site — the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in 2021, and the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs in 2022.
The site, which previously featured a temporary 7,800-seat stadium in the cornfields, was sold to new ownership and underwent major renovations to become a youth baseball and softball complex.
The last time the Twins were featured in one of MLB’s special events was 2018. They split a two-game series against Cleveland in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The game will be streamed on Netflix.
The Class AAA St. Paul Saints will play an earlier game, on Aug. 11, at the “Field of Dreams” site against the Iowa Cubs.
TV talk
MLB announced new three-year TV deals with ESPN, NBC and Netflix on Wednesday.