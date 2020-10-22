The accolades keep rolling in for Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

Cruz on Thursday as named the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award by the Major League Baseball Players Association. The award is voted on by MLB players and goes to the member who they, “most respect based on his leadership on the field and in the community.” Balloting took place in mid-September.

In addition to being a productive player at age 40, Cruz’s work in his native Dominican Republic has been exemplary. His Boomstick23 foundation provides aid and opportunities to people in his country. He also has helped build a police station while donating a firetruck and ambulance to his hometown of Los Matas De Santa Cruz. He also makes appearances and has charitable endeavors in the United States.

The award is named after Miller, the first MLBPA executive director, who served from 1966 through 1982. Recent winners include Curtis Granderson, Anthony Rizzo, Adam Jones and Clayton Kershaw.

This award continues quite a run for Cruz. Since the end of the 2019 season, Cruz has been won the Carl R. Pohlad Award for community service, was named the Star Tribune’s Sportsperson of the Year, received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPYs and now has won the Marvin Miller Award, beating out Adam Wainright and Jason Heyward.

On the field, Cruz batted .303 with 16 home runs and 33 RBI with a .992 on base-plus-slugging percentage. He was slowed some by a sore knee late in the season but still managed to play in 53 of the 60 games. He doubled twice in six at bats during the Twins’ wild card series loss to Houston.