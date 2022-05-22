KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What a pitcher's battle the Twins and Royals staged at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday. Bailey Ober allowed only one run in his return to the Twins' rotation, and Brady Singer completely reversed his ugly history against the Twins with seven shutout innings.

So perhaps both teams should be mildly alarmed that the final score was 7-6. Kansas City pinned five runs on rookie reliever Jennier Cano, but Minnesota rallied with five runs off the Royals' bullpen in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth to finish off a three-game sweep of the Royals and a 5-1 road trip.

The Twins reached the one-quarter point of the season in first place and on a four-game winning streak built on the strength of 36 runs during that span.

Kyle Garlick belted a two-run homer, his fourth of the season and first against a righthanded pitcher, to key the Twins' five-run eighth, though they left the bases loaded and one run short of catching Kansas City.

They quickly rectified that in the ninth, with a walk to Jorge Polanco, a double by Max Kepler, and a sacrifice fly by Gary Sanchez tying the score. Three batters later, Gio Urshela singled sharply to center field, scoring Kepler with the winning run.

It was a memorable way to finish off a memorable road trip for the Twins, who outscored the Royals 22-12 in the series, their fourth three-game sweep of the year. Minnesota managed to sweep only three three-game series in 2021.

Ober, restored to the rotation after missing three weeks with a groin strain, had few problems with the K.C. lineup, holding them hitless in four of his five innings, striking out four. Only in the third inning, when the Royals strung together a bloop single to short left, a perfectly place ground ball single to right, and Andrew Benintendi's liner to left, did Ober allow a run.

Singer, who had lost five consecutive starts to the Twins, outdid him, holding Minnesota scoreless through seven innings. And after Cano relieved Ober and allowed six of the seven hitters he faced to reach base and five of them to score, Singer left with a 6-0 lead.

But his bullpen let him down, too. Taylor Clarke faced four Twins hitters, and each singled. Scott Barlow took over and surrendered a sacrifice fly to Sanchez, then Garlick's 400-foot blast into the Twins bullpen.