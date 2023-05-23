The Twins put Trevor Larnach on the injured list before Tuesday's game against the Giants at Target Field after he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

The 26-year-old outfielder was the only bench player who didn't see action in Monday's 4-1 loss to San Francisco.

Outfielder Matt Wallner was recalled from St. Paul.

Larnach is hitting .215 with five home runs and 27 RBI for the Twins in 39 games.

Wallner was 0-for-8 in a previous callup this season. He was hitting .270 with four home runs and 16 RBI for the Saints, with a .865 OPS in 31 games.

Two of the major league's top starters will be facing each other tonight (6:40, BSN).

Twins righthander Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.64 ERA) opposes San Francisco's Alex Cobb (3-1, 1.94). They are 1-2 in MLB in earned run average.

TWINS LINEUP

Joey Gallo, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Alex Kirilloff, RF

Byron Buxon, DH

Edouard Julien, 2B

Kyle Farmer, 3B

Willi Castro, LF

Christian Vázquez, C

Michael A. Taylor, CF