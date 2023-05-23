Bailey Ober pitched four shutout innings Monday night against San Francisco, giving up only one hit in a span of 13 batters.

One big problem, though: Those shutout innings were the second through the fifth. With the Target Field crowd barely having time to find their seats, the Giants already had a four-run lead in the top of the first before Ober could record an out.

That bad start, plus an absence of timely hitting from the home team, doomed the Twins to a 4-1 loss to the Giants in the opener of a three-game series in front of 16,627. The Twins (25-23) have lost five of their past seven.

San Francisco (23-24) used their "opener'' pitching approach well as righthander John Brebbia pitched a 1-2-3 first and lefty Sean Manaea (2-2) giving up no runs and three hits while striking out eight over 3.2 innings. Tristan Beck worked 2.2 innings, Tyler Rogers two-thirds and Scott Alexander one for the save.

The Twins, who struck out 16 times and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, scored their only run on Kyle Garlick's leadoff homer to left off Beck in the eighth. Emilio Pagan, Griffin Jax and Cole Sands combined for four innings of shutout relief for the Twins.

The issues started right away for Ober (3-1), who opened the game by walking LaMonte Wade Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski before J.D. Davis lined a shot over Willi Castro's head in left field to score Wade. Up came No. 4 hitter Michael Conforto, who cleaned up by blasting a three-run homer to center for a 4-0 Giants lead.

Another walk to Blake Sabol followed before Ober retired a Giant, getting Casey Schmitt to ground out softly. Patrick Bailey grounded out to second and Brandon Crawford struck out as Ober suffered no further damage.

In the bottom of the second, Donovan Solano, pinch hitting for Edouard Julien, laced a leadoff single to left off Manaea. The next three Twins went down in order, capped by Giants second baseman Brett Wisely making a diving stop of a Joey Gallo grounder and throwing out the Twin at first.

Davis reached on an error by third baseman Kyle Farmer to start the third, but Ober recorded three consecutive outs.

Manaea issued a one-out walk to Twins catcher Christian Vazquez in the third before striking out pinch hitter Kyle Garlick. Carlos Correa singled to right, putting runners at first and second, but Byron Buxton flied out to center, ending the threat.

In the fourth, the Giants got a one-out single from Brandon Crawford before Wisely lined a shot to Gallo, who caught the ball and stepped on first base for an inning-ending double play. The Twins got a leadoff walk from Solano to open their fourth, but Manaea got Farmer to pop out to second, then struck out Castro and Gallo looking.

The Twins finally got to Manaea in the bottom of the fifth when Garlick drew a two-out walk and Correa drove a double to left, putting runners on second and third. Giants manager Gabe Kapler pulled Manaea in favor of Beck. Buxton jumped on Beck's first pitch, grounding it to third. Schmitt's throw beat Buxton to first, and the threat was over.

After Garlick homered in the eighth and Beck hit Buxton with a pitch, Kepler pulled Beck in favor of Tyler Rogers. The righthander walked Solano to put runners on first and second but struck out Farmer swinging the Castro looking to end the inning.