The Twins have another 45-degree, potentially rainy game on deck for Sunday's 1:10 p.m. start against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field. RHP Wil Crowe will start for Pittsburgh

RHP Matt Shoemaker starts for the Twins, with his 1-1 record and 6.28 ERA after he allowed five earned runs and four walks in his last short outing in Oakland. RHP Wil Crowe will make his first start of the season Sunday for Pittsburgh. He made the opening day roster but only pitched once April 3, conceding one run on a hit and two walks in 2⁄ 3 inning.

Reliever Cody Stashak also joined the Twins from the alternate training site in St. Paul this morning, after manager Rocco Baldelli said Saturday night lefty Devin Smeltzer would be optioned back to St. Paul.

Stashak, who made the opening day roster, has appeared in six games for Minnesota and accumulated a 7.20 ERA.

Here is the Twins lineup as they look to claim the series, which currently stands at 1-1:

Luis Arraez, 2B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Byron Buxton, CF

Alex Kirilloff, LF,

Jorge Polanco, SS

Mitch Garver, C

Jake Cave, RF

Willians Astudillo, 1B