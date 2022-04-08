After a springtime frenzy of pitching-staff construction, the Twins got a lesson from the Mariners about how it can be done much simpler: Just sign the Cy Young winner.

Newly armed with the American League's best pitcher of 2021, Seattle smothered the Twins' offense on only four hits on Friday, making the impressive work by rookie starter Joe Ryan and the Twins' bullpen moot. Robbie Ray gave up three harmless singles in seven innings, forced two rally-killing double plays, and pitched the Mariners to a 2-1 Opening Day victory at sunny but chilly Target Field.

It was the Twins' second straight loss in an opener, and 11th in their last 14 Opening Days.

Gio Urshela lined Ray's lone mistake into the left field seats in the fourth inning, but his home-run trot with the only time all afternoon a Twin reached third base. Ray, who earned the Cy Young award for a 2.84 ERA season in 32 starts for Toronto last summer, walked four and hit a batter. But the Twins were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, scoring their fewest runs on Opening Day since a 4-0 loss to Detroit in 2015.

Carlos Correa's introduction to his new team wasn't as dramatic as Urshela's, but he made a strong positive impression. He singled off Ray in his first at-bat, made a diving stop of a Jesse Winker grounder and turned it into a force out in the third inning, and leaped to reach an Adam Frazier line drive in the ninth. But Correa also killed a third-inning rally by hitting into a double play.

Ryan appeared nervous but effective in his four-inning start, only the second season-opening start in Twins history. He hit the second batter he faced, plunking Ty France on the elbow, then gave up a two-run home run to Mitch Haniger, Seattle's cleanup hitter, to fall behind 2-0 just four batters into the game.

But Ryan allowed only one single after that, and pitched out of trouble caused by his four walks, a likely sign of nervousness.

Jhoan Duran followed with a promising major-league debut, using his 100-mph fastball to strike out Seattle's 4-5-6 hitters after allowing the first two hitters he faced to reach base on line-drive singles. He pitched a second inning, too, adding another strikeout to his total. Jorge Alcala and Danny Coulombe kept the Mariners scoreless the rest of the way, giving the Twins an opportunity to rally in the ninth.

Luis Arraez, pinch-hitting for Urshela, led off the ninth with a single, but Mariners closer Drew Steckenrider struck out Miguel Sano and Alex Kirilloff. Gary Sanchez, with the crowd of 35,462 — smallest for a non-COVID home opener in Target Field history — chanting his name, ended the game by hitting a long fly ball that Winker caught on the warning track, about two feet in front of the fence.

But Ray, who signed a five-year, $115 million contract with Seattle in November, was the star of the day, throwing 96 pitches. He became the second reigning Cy Young winner to beat the Twins in an opener; Roger Clemens earned a 3-2 victory for the Blue Jays over the Twins in Toronto on the first day of the 1998 season.