KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals’ bullpen, which hobbled along as the next-to-worst relief corps in the American League a year ago, was near-perfect for a third straight day on Sunday, shutting out the Twins for four innings to complete a three-game sweep.

Minnesota lost its fourth straight game to a last-place team, 4-2 at Kauffman Stadium, and headed to Milwaukee in a daze of missed opportunities.

The Royals’ bullpen pitched 13 1/3 innings over three days against a first-place Twins team that started the weekend with the most wins in the game. They allowed only two runs, a 1.35 ERA that left the Twins pounding the ground, their helmets and the dugout stairs in frustration.

Jose Berrios allowed four runs over 5 1/3 innings to drop to 1-2 on the season. He surrendered three singles in the first inning to fall behind, 2-0, with Hunter Dozier driving home both runs. The Royals added an odd run in the third inning on a leadoff walk to Whit Merrifield, a cue-ball dribbler that rolled into the outfield for a Jorge Soler hit and a sacrifice fly by Salvador Perez.

And Maikel Franco finished the scoring with a long home run off Berrios to add an insurance run. Minnesota scored only twice, off Royals starter Brady Singer, with Max Kepler doubling home a run.

The Twins go to Milwaukee for a three-game series against the Brewers before returning to Target Field for four games against Kansas City starting on Friday night.