SEATTLE – One consistent frustration for the Mariners this season has been their inability to hit relief pitching. Seattle owned a .205 batting average against bullpen pitchers, and the fewest home runs off relievers in baseball.

Then the Twins came to town.

The Mariners turned their biggest weakness into a strength at just the right time on Monday, and did it against some of the least likely victims the Twins could muster. Seattle rallied with two runs off Luke Farrell to tie the game, and yes, a well-timed home run against Hansel Robles to win it, 4-3 at T-Mobile Park.

Farrell had allowed only one run all season in his 10 appearances for the Twins, but a walk, a run-scoring double by Ty France, and a two-out triple off the center field wall by Dylan Moore allowed the Mariners to close a 3-1 gap.

The Twins were fortunate that they didn't lose another center fielder during that inning, since Gilberto Celestino, who had helped build Minnesota's two-run lead an inning earlier with his first career home run, ran headlong into the wall trying to catch Moore's blast. The impact seemed to twist Celestino's wrist awkwardly, but he remained in the game until he was pinch-hit for in the eighth inning.

Robles was charged with the loss after allowing his first run of the month and only his second home run of the season. Mariners right fielder Jake Bauers did the honors, slugging a home run that dropped just over the center field wall and out of Nick Gordon's reach.

BOXSCORE: Seattle 4, Twins 3

On a night full of reunions and homecomings — Nelson Cruz's return to his former home park, Trevor Larnach's chance to play in front of his father and some former Oregon State teammates, and former Twin J.T. Chargois' two shutout innings against his former team — it was Kenta Maeda's return that got the most attention.

Maeda's first start after three weeks of being sidelined by soreness in his thigh and pitching arm has to be considered an encouraging sign for the pitching-thin Twins, especially on a day when Michael Pineda replaced him on the injured list. But Maeda's night was doomed to be short just one inning into the game, thanks to some uncharacteristic control problems.

The veteran righthander had never walked three batters in a game as a Twin, but he walked three Mariners in a row in the first inning. He worked out of the one-out jam by getting Dylan Moore to pop up and Jake Bauers to strike out on a low changeup, but the 33-pitch opening inning cost him any chance of going deep into the game, especially since the Twins have allowed Maeda to throw 90 pitches in a game only once all season.

Sure enough, the cautious Twins ended Maeda's night after just four innings and 76 pitches, but the results were reasonably promising: Three hits, all in the third inning, and one run, while striking out seven. He's likely to pitch again in Texas on Sunday.