Los Angeles Dodgers at Twins

Two-game series at Target Field

Both games on BSN, 830-AM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP Andrew Heaney (8-9, 4.71 ERA in 2021) vs. RHP Chris Archer (3-9, 5.19 in 2021)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: LHP Clayton Kershaw (10-8, 3.55 in 2021) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (7-7, 5.07 in 2021)

Dodgers update: Los Angeles, 106-56 a year ago, had Monday off after opening the season by losing two of three in Colorado. ... The Dodgers added free agent 1B Freddie Freeman to an All-Star-caliber lineup during the offseason. ... Heaney was signed as a free agent after finishing last season with the Yankees, who DFA'd him before the playoffs. ... Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL MVP, missed the 2021 postseason because of an arm injury, but signed a one-year, $17 million deal for this season. As of Monday evening, the Dodgers also were considering pushing Kershaw back a day to start the team's home opener against the Reds on Thursday.

Twins update: They finished a four-game series against the Mariners at Target Field on Monday night with a 4-0 victory and have only one off day during the first 17 days of the season, so they will use a six-man rotation, starting two recent newcomers to the team in this series. Archer signed as a free agent during spring training and Paddack was acquired from the Padres in an Opening Day trade. ... Archer pitched in only six games last season for Tampa Bay because of a forearm injury. … Paddack has faced the Dodgers six times in his young career but hasn't fared well, going 1-3 with a 7.07 ERA in 28 innings.