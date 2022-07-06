Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the suddenly surging Twins, who demolished the White Sox 8-2 on Tuesday and now lead the AL Central again by 4.5 games over Cleveland and 6.5 games over Chicago. Almost all the correspondence from fans is negative, and yet this team keeps winning.

9:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins the show to talk in more depth about last week's Rudy Gobert blockbuster trade and what it means for the Wolves.

27:00: Kevin Fiala discusses his trade to the Kings, plus Chet Holmgren has a monster NBA Summer League debut.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports