Three-game series at Target Field

Thursday, 3:10 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM: RHP Tanner Bibee (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (1-0, 1.29)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN Extra, 830-AM, 102.9-FM: RHP Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (0-0, 1.69)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM: RHP Triston McKenzie (0-1, 10.80 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (0-1, 54.00)

Guardians update: They are 5-2 and lead MLB in runs (46) after two stops on a season-opening 10-game road trip. They won three of four in Oakland and two of three in Seattle. ... The Guardians were 76-86 last season and won the season series from the Twins 7-6, taking four of seven at Target Field. ... Carrasco rejoined the Guardians after spending the past three seasons with the Mets. Carrasco won 88 games for Cleveland from 2009 to 2020. ... Pitchers Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery) and Daniel Espino (rotator cuff surgery) are out for the season. ... P James Karinchak (shoulder), 2B Angel Martínez (foot) and P Sam Hentges (finger) are sidelined.

Twins update: They begin their 15th season at Target Field after opening the season by going 3-2 on a five-game road trip to Kansas City and Milwaukee. With a victory in Milwaukee on Wednesday they avoided falling below .500 for the first time since the 2022 season. ... The Twins, who were tied for third-most home runs in the majors last season (233), have hit just two this season. ... López was 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA in three starts against the Guardians last season. ... The Twins will finish the six-game homestand with three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. ... 3B Royce Lewis (quad), closer Jhoan Duran (oblique) and relievers Caleb Thielbar (hamstring), Justin Topa (knee) and Josh Staumont (calf) are out.