Another offseason. Another run on Twins personnel.

Twins senior vice president and general manager Thad Levine has emerged as a candidate to run Philadelphia’s baseball operations department, according to multiple sources.

Levine, who joined the Twins in November of 2016 in his current role under president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, has the opportunity to run his own shop. And that’s an opportunity that few people get.

The Phillies are looking for a replacement for Matt Klentak, who stepped down following the end of this season.

Philadelphia approached the Twins about two weeks ago for permission to speak with Levine. Levine, who has stated in the past how he and his family has taken to the Twin Cities and wanted to remain with the club and build a winner, was convinced to speak to Phillies owner John Middleton.

The person who initiated the contact between the Phillies and Levine? Phillies President Andy MacPhail, who was the Twins general manager from 1986-94 and the architect of their two World Series championship teams.

Levine played college baseball at Haverford in suburban Philadelphia.

Other known candidates for the Phillies job include Josh Byrnes, the senior vice president of baseball operations for the Dodgers; and Michael Hill, whose six-year run as president of baseball operations with the Marlins ended in October. Ironically, Levine, Byrnes and Hill all worked for the Colorado Rockies in the early 2000s.

Falvey and Levine joined the Twins in 2016, and it didn’t take long for clubs to start to raid the organization for its staffers. Most notably, Jeremy Hefner left his role as assistant pitching coach to become the Mets pitching coach in 2020 and hitting coach James Rowson left the club after the same season to become the bench coach and offensive coordinator for the Miami Marlins.