Like a Road Runner cartoon playing on a loop, the Twins keep running headlong into that 10th-inning brick wall.

Minnesota fell to 0-7 in extra-inning games Thursday, with Joey Gallo diving to catch Miguel Sano's pop fly for the final out. Minnesota stranded its courtesy runner on second base after the Rangers' brought theirs home with one swing, allowing Texas to claim the game, 4-3, and the series, 3-1.

Willie Calhoun drilled a line-drive single to right field off Tyler Duffey in the 10th, scoring Jonah Heim, who had started on second and went to third on a wild pitch.

The Rangers didn't score again, but it was enough; Willians Astudillo and Josh Donaldson struck out in the bottom of the inning, and Sano lifted a 200-foot pop-up that Gallo had to slide to catch.

Michael Pineda pitched six strong innings for the Twins, allowing two runs in the second inning but preventing any other Rangers from reaching third base in the other five. he departed with a 3-2 lead after throwing 87 pitches, but his lead survived only two more batters.

Hansel Robles centered a 3-1 fastball to ninth-place hitter Heim, who was hitting .105 at the time. It landed in the Texas bullpen, 408 feet away and just inches out of Byron Buxton's reach.

Rangers 4, Twins 3 (10 innings)

Meanwhile, Nick Gordon's arrival meant a revival of a long-ignored offensive weapon by the Twins. Gordon, brother of three-time National League stolen base champion Dee Strange-Gordon, drew a walk in the second inning, his first major league plate appearance, and singled two innings later. Both times, he quickly swiped second, becoming the first Twin ever to steal two bases in his big-league debut. He would up stranded at second both times, however.

Byron Buxton stole a base, too, and his was to greater effect. Buxton followed Max Kepler's leadoff walk with a single, and he stole second base, marking only the third time in the past four seasons the Twins have successfully stolen three bases in a game. It paid off when Astudillo bounced a single into left field, allowing both to runners score and temporarily give the Twins a lead.

The three steals also allowed the Twins to equal, in just 30 games, the 14 stolen bases they managed in last year's 60-game season, fewest in the majors.

Home runs are the Twins' favorite offensive ingredient, of course, and Kepler provided one with the first strike he saw from Rangers starter Jordan Lyles. Kepler launched a 92-mph fastball off the scoreboard between decks in right-center, the 10th leadoff home run of his career, but his first homer of the season.

Buxton appeared to injure himself leaping for Heim's home run, and Buxton was clearly limping after he tried to beat out a ninth inning grounder. He left the game.