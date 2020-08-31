Lucas Giolito threw a no-hitter his last time out, and that’s one reason the streaking White Sox have passed the Twins in the American League Central.

Giolito (3-2, 3.09 ERA) is on the mound today (7:10 p.m., FSN) for Chicago as it starts a three-game series against the Twins. Rich Hill (1-1, 3.55) pitches for Minnesota.

The Twins have lost five in a row, and are coming off a 3-6 road trip that includes a three-game sweep over the weekend by Detroit. At 20-15, they are a game-and-a-half behind both the White Sox (21-13) and Cleveland. Cleveland, despite being in first place, dumped pitcher Mike Clevinger at the trade deadline today.

The Twins didn't make any trades at the deadline.

It’s the start of an eight-game homestand (although one of Friday's games vs. Detroit will be an "away" game) for the Twins, who hope to get some key players back from the injured list this week.

The Twins announced today that their WCCO radio broadcasts are now free on the radio.com app and website in the great Twin Cities area.

WHITE SOX

Tim Anderson, SS

Eloy Jiminez, LF

Jose Abreu, 1B

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

James McCann, C

Luis Robert, CF

Danny Mendick, 3B

Adam Engel, RF

Nick Madrigal, 2B

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Jake Cave, CF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Lucas Giolito photo by Matt Morton/AP