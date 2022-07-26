Two-game series at American Family Field

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: RHP Dylan Bundy (6-4, 4.71 ERA) vs. TBA

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m., YouTube TV, 830-AM: RHP Chris Archer (2-4, 3.41 ERA) vs. RHP Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20)

Twins update: The American League Central leaders (52-44) were idle on Monday after sweeping a two-game weekend series at Detroit. ... The Twins and Brewers split a two-game series at Target Field earlier this month. The Brewers won 8-3 on July 12 before the Twins won 4-1 on July 13. Bundy, who has won his past two starts, will be facing the Brewers for the first time in his career. He is 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA (two earned runs in 14 innings) in two interleague starts this season.

Brewers update: The NL Central leaders wrapped up a four-game series with the visiting Colorado Rockies on Monday. ... The Brewers are 7-3 in interleague games this season. ... SS Willy Adames, who hit 20 home runs in 99 games with the Brewers last season, has hit 20 homers in 74 games this season. ... The Brewers signed LHP Jake McGee on Saturday. McGee was released by San Francisco before the All-Star break. McGee replaced Jace Peterson on the active roster. Peterson (left elbow sprain) was placed on the injured list Saturday. ... RHP Freddy Peralta (shoulder), who has been out since May 22, pitched two innings for Class AAA Nashville on Sunday in a rehab assignment . He is expected to activated next week.