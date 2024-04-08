Amid a slow offensive start to the season, the Twins added a 14th position player to their active roster when they promoted Jose Miranda from Class AAA St. Paul.

The Twins placed reliever Daniel Duarte on the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain and opted to call up an extra position player. Miranda was 7-for-28 (.250 batting average) with two doubles and a homer in seven minor league games with three walks and five strikeouts.

Miranda, a righthanded hitter, gives the Twins another option to combat lefty pitchers. The Twins face Los Angeles Dodgers lefty James Paxton on Monday, and they're scheduled to see Detroit Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal on Thursday.

The Twins sent Miranda to the minor leagues to begin the season because there is some redundancy on the roster with Carlos Santana, a switch-hitter, and the lefty-hitting Alex Kirilloff entrenched at first base. Miranda made one start for the St. Paul Saints at third base, a position he rarely played during spring training after recovering from an offseason shoulder procedure.

The Twins will operate with a seven-man bullpen for at least the start of their series against the Dodgers. Duarte yielded two hits and one run in four innings this year with three strikeouts and one walk.

The Dodgers (8-4) started the season in Seoul and have played five more games than the Twins (3-4).

Shohei Ohtani has been the DH in all 12 games after offseason elbow surgery thaty will prevent him from pitching until next season. He is hitting .320 with two home runs. Teammate Mookie Betts leads the league in hits, runs and home runs.

Paxton (1-0) faces Twins righthander Bailey Ober (0-1) tonight, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.