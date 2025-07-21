RandBall: What if the geniuses running the Twins aren’t geniuses after all?

I happened to be in attendance at Coors Field on a family vacation. After a whirlwind tour through multiple food vendors, we settled into our seats at the start of the bottom of the first — just in time to see Paddack give up extra-base hits to the first four batters he faced. Four bites of nachos in, it was 4-0 Rockies, and Colorado was on its way to a 6-4 win and eventual rare series victory.