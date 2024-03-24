FORT MYERS, FLA. – Joe Ryan allowed two runs over five innings in his final tune-up for the regular season, but the Orioles added six runs against the Twins bullpen and handed Minnesota its fourth consecutive loss, 8-3 at Hammond Stadium.

Ryan surrendered only two hits during his 72-pitch outing, but both of them eventually scored. AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson crushed a 3-2 fastball into the right-field seats in the first inning, and Orioles designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn led off the second inning with an opposite-field single, then advanced to second base when Ryan balked, went to third on a bouncer in front of home plate and scored on Ramon Urias' sacrifice fly.

Royce Lewis doubled into the left-field corner in both of his at-bats, and Ryan Jeffers raised his spring average to .360 with a pair of singles, but the Twins managed only two runs and fell to 8-18-3 for the spring, clinching last place in the Grapefruit League.



