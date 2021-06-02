BALTIMORE – Twins catcher Mitch Garver said, via his Instagram account, that he had surgery after being injured in Tuesday night's loss to the Orioles.

"Quick update: I did leave the game last night with a 'groin contusion' and had to go to the emergency room for an ultrasound," he wrote @mgarver on Instagram on Wednesday morning. "The imaging showed I needed surgery. A successful surgery was performed and I stayed the night in the hospital. I'm recovering well — thanks for all the messages and texts."

Mitch Garver’s message on Instagram

The Twins recalled catcher Ryan Jeffers from Class AAA St. Paul before tonight's series finale against the Orioles.

Four pitches into the bottom of the first inning Tuesday, Garver took a foul tip off his groin area. He laid in the dirt for several minutes before being slowly helped to his feet and gingerly walking off the field.

Garver was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center, three blocks away from Camden Yards.

"It's probably unlikely that Mitch is going to be catching anytime soon," manager Rocco Baldelli said following the game. "To be honest, he's in rough shape."

Ben Rortvedt replaced Garver behind the plate, with backup catcher Willians Astudillo playing right field because the team has so many injured outfielders.