Carlos Correa sends cryptic postgame message to younger Twins teammates after Tuesday loss

“I don’t think Carlos is off base in any way,” said manager Rocco Baldelli, who interpreted Correa’s comments as handling the everyday grind throughout a six-month regular season. “Every member of this team, regardless of experience level, has to be on the same page when it comes to the work and the grit and the fight you have to show to do it. I think most of the regular season, we did a good job with it. And I think there were stretches where we could have done much better.”