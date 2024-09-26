Carlos Correa made a couple of cryptic comments after the Twins lost their series opener to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday about wanting to see a sense of urgency with more early work before batting practice.
Carlos Correa sends cryptic postgame message to younger Twins teammates after Tuesday loss
Carlos Correa said, in part, “at the end of the day, everybody has to figure it out on their own.” He did not elaborate when asked if he was calling out any players in particular.
“We have a lot of young guys, and a lot of people try to help them, but at the end of the day, everybody has to figure it out on their own,” Correa said.
Correa didn’t elaborate further when asked if he was calling out certain teammates, noting everyone is doing their best to make the playoffs. But the Twins’ four youngest position players — Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee, Jose Miranda and Edouard Julien — have all struggled offensively during the club’s six-week collapse in the standings.
“I don’t think Carlos is off base in any way,” said manager Rocco Baldelli, who interpreted Correa’s comments as handling the everyday grind throughout a six-month regular season. “Every member of this team, regardless of experience level, has to be on the same page when it comes to the work and the grit and the fight you have to show to do it. I think most of the regular season, we did a good job with it. And I think there were stretches where we could have done much better.”
Baldelli said he and the coaching staff are responsible for helping younger players work through a full season, emphasizing it’s a normal part of the progression for all major league players.
“To rely on all of us young guys who have not done that and expect us to perform at a high level when our bodies are trying to figure this thing out as we go, I think that is definitely challenging,” Lewis said. “I think [Correa] hit it on the mark. In terms of lack of performance or whatever, we’re giving it our all.”
Lewis, who hit three of the five hardest balls in Tuesday’s game, said eight players participated in early batting practice over the past two days, including himself.
“To say that people aren’t working, that’s a little tough to hear, but we’re definitely getting after it and we’re doing everything we can,” Lewis said. “Hopefully, we’re not playing too much of a game before a game, so we’re not tired for those at-bats. But for me, it worked [Tuesday]. I’m going to keep doing whatever I need to do. I’ll wear [myself] out if I need to get out there and perform.”
Wallner’s season ends with injury
Matt Wallner clutched his left side after he struck out during a pinch-hit at-bat Tuesday, and his regular season ended when he was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left oblique strain Wednesday.
He felt pain in his side when he swung and missed at the third pitch in his seven-pitch at-bat.
“It just kind of felt weird after that,” Wallner said. “I thought I could kind of get through it, but it wasn’t right.”
Austin Martin was promoted to fill Wallner’s spot on the roster. Wallner finished the regular season with a .259 batting average, 13 homers, 37 RBI and a .372 on-base percentage in 75 games.
Topa, Alcala added to bullpen
Justin Topa had three separate rehab assignments this year as he battled a partly torn ligament in his knee and arm fatigue, but he finally reached the Twins bullpen Wednesday.
Topa was activated from the 60-day injured list after he made two rehab appearances with the St. Paul Saints last weekend and pitched the ninth inning Wednesday. He joins the Twins, along with Jorge Alcala, after Brent Headrick was optioned and lefty Cole Irvin was designated for assignment.
“I was about to go out for rehab stretch and Rocco said, ‘Hey, you’re activated,’” Topa said. “It was pretty quick and abrupt, but yeah, it’s awesome. Just to have an opportunity to pitch here in a few games and see what happens, it’s awesome.”
The Twins acquired Topa in the five-player trade that sent Jorge Polanco to Seattle. Topa had a 2.61 ERA in 75 appearances for the Mariners last year.
“Just salvaging anything is going to be a win this year for me,” Topa said.
Etc.
• Byron Buxton hit a 450-foot home run in the fourth inning Wednesday as he played his 100th game of the season, including 85 starts in center field, the first time he’s reached the 100-game benchmark since 2017. “He’s not a player that needs to be pushed to get out there on the field,” Baldelli said. “More times than not, you have to pull him back off the field from playing flat-out injured.”
Both games were heavy on relievers and went extra innings, but they broke the old record of 19 set by Johan Santana and Joe Nathan in 2007.