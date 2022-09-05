NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 54th home run as New York beat the Twins 5-2 on Monday in the series opener at Yankee Stadium.

Judge broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning off Twins reliever Trevor Megill. Three of the four Twins pitchers Monday gave up a home run. Judge has now homered in five of his last seven games, including three straight, for the American League East leaders.

The Twins fell to 68-65 while the Yankees improve to 80-54. The Twins entered the game tied for first in the Central division with Cleveland, which was to play Kansas City later Monday.

The Yankees broke through first in the first inning when Judge doubled off Twins starter Chris Archer before coming home on former Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson's single. That lead doubled in the fourth on a Marwin Gonzalez solo homer — the first of three Yankees homers — at the bottom of the order.

Gary Sanchez tied it in the fifth with his two-run homer. Sanchez, who previously played his entire career with the Yankees, came to the Twins during spring training as part of the Donaldson trade. With his 473-footer Monday, Sanchez now has the third- and fourth-longest homers at Yankee Stadium since 2015, per statcast. The top two spots belong to Judge.

The top of the Yankees' order re-established the lead in the sixth. Gleyber Torres hit a leadoff single before Judge's two-run homer. Isiah Kiner-Falefa — who was briefly a Twins player this offseason before the team flipped him to the Yankees — then homered off Emilio Pagan.

Archer went five innings, allowing four hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Yankees starter Jameson Taillon gave up six hits and two walks in his five innings and struck out three.

Austin Davis, making his Twins debut after being claimed off waivers from the Red Sox in time for the roster expansion, struck out the only two batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth.

The Twins were without starting right fielder Max Kepler, who was a late scratch from the lineup with hip tightness. Kyle Garlick took his spot in the outfield. Kepler did come in with two outs in the ninth to pinch hit but struck out.