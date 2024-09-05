Byron Buxton has setback on rehab assignment; Twins put Max Kepler on injured list

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. – A reeling Twins team took a couple more injury hits Thursday when Byron Buxton’s imminent return to the roster was derailed by more hip soreness and Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day injured list with left patellar tendinitis.
DaShawn Keirsey was called up from Class AAA St. Paul to replace Kepler on the roster.
Buxton, on the 10-day IL with right hip inflammation, experienced more hip soreness Wednesday before a third-inning ejection from a rehab game with the Class AAA St. Paul Saints after arguing a pitch clock violation called on him.
He will be reevaluated to determine the severity of the hip pain, but it’s at least a short-term setback for a shorthanded Twins roster. Buxton was likely one healthy day from being activated from the IL and rejoining the Twins for an important weekend road series against the Kansas City Royals.
“[Buxton] didn’t feel the way that he needed to feel in the game in order for him to come back and return right now,” Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’ll see how he’s doing over the next 24, 48 [hours] and then we’ll have more to talk about.”
The Twins have three weeks remaining in their regular season. Could Buxton’s hip pain jeopardize his ability to return this year?
“There is no way for me to really say anything because I really don’t know what is to come,” Baldelli said. “We have to see what we’re even dealing with. Before we know what we’re dealing with, it’s going to be hard for anyone to really comment on it.”
Kepler missed six of the Twins’ previous 10 games because of left knee pain. His IL stint is retroactive to Monday when he was a pregame scratch from the lineup.
“We tried to work through it, but he wasn’t able to come back and be able to run or swing,” Baldelli said. “He just can’t do it right now, so we have no real choice but to put him on the IL. Obviously challenging when we have a few guys out already and then we lose Kep. We lose another one, but it’s our reality at the moment so we have to have guys step up.”
The Twins called up centerfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr., who will make his MLB debut when he appears in his first game. Keirsey, a 27-year-old lefthanded hitter from San Diego, was batting .292 with 14 homers, 20 doubles, 75 RBI, 69 runs and 36 stolen bases in 103 games at St. Paul.
Keirsey, who will wear No. 89, was a fourth-round pick in 2018 out of Utah.
“He’s turned himself into a good player and a good option,” Baldelli said. “That’s very exciting. He’s a very athletic mover. He can play in the middle of the field and affect the game defensively. He can do a lot of things for you on the bases. He’s going to be a guy that we can definitely find a way to use.”
Keirsey might be the best defensive center fielder on the roster with Buxton sidelined. He went unclaimed in the Rule 5 Draft last winter when the Twins didn’t add him to their 40-man roster, and he’s responded with his best offensive season.
“He’s done his part and stayed out there, stayed productive and made us make a decision,” Baldelli said. “Being in Triple-A, being a productive, good player is not always the easiest thing because you’re hoping and waiting for your opportunities to come and the players don’t have full control over when that is.”
* The Twins transferred lefty reliever Kody Funderburk to the 60-day injured list to make room for Keirsey on the 40-man roster. It was a procedural move because Funderburk (oblique) has already started throwing off a mound.
