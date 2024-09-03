Twins’ Byron Buxton starts rehab assignment; Emmanuel Rodriguez promoted to St. Paul

“I’m terrified out there,” Lewis said, adding he didn’t want to make a mistake on covering a bunt or lining up for a relay. “Little things like that are just adding extra elements to a September push that’s important to me. I don’t know. We have plenty of really good second basemen, and I don’t want to mess up our defense just because we’re going to try something new. It’s not spring training or Triple-A for that.”