TORONTO – The Twins are without the services of 18 players on their 40-man roster thanks to the injured list, COVID list and restricted list.

And yet they still halted Toronto's eight-game winning streak, dealing the Blue Jays a 9-3 defeat at Rogers Centre on Friday.

Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda both hit two home runs for the Twins, and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot in the ninth.

Garlick did what he does best — stack up hits against left-handed pitchers — smacking a two-run homer off Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi in the first inning. Toronto immediately tied it, though, with George Springer's solo homer nicked off Twins' spot starter Chi Chi Gonzalez before Teoscar Hernandez added an RBI single.

Miranda responded with a leadoff solo homer in the second, and Garlick delivered his second home run of the game in the third.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added another home run in the third, but that was the last time Toronto would score. Miranda notched his first multi-home run game with his two-run bomb in the sixth. Nick Gordon basically engineered a run in the eighth, taking first after being hit by a pitch, going to second on a balk, stealing third and scampering home on Luis Arraez' single.

The Twins outhit the Blue Jays 12-4. Gonzalez went three innings, giving up four hits and three runs before Jovani Moran, Jharel Cotton, Tyler Duffey, Joe Smith and Griffin Jax finished the game without giving up a hit.

Unfortunately, the Twins' personnel issues didn't lighten. Gio Urshela appeared to injure his right ankle as Toronto picked him off at second base in the fourth inning. While he stayed in the game to play third base to finish out that inning, Arraez ended up coming into the game to replace him in the next inning.

The Twins, leading the American League Central, improved to 31-23 as Toronto dropped to 30-21.

Notes

Outfielder Gilberto Celestino rejoined the Twins in Toronto after recovering from his bout with COVID-19. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Celestino will likely to play in a game soon.

"He's doing good. He's got two full days of workouts behind him," Baldelli said. "The first day, he got through most of it, didn't quite finish everything that we had scheduled for him. I think he was a little gassed, really the first real full day that he's had. So the second day of workouts went a lot better."

Celestino had another workout ahead of Friday's game and will run the bases Saturday before the team decides when to put him back in the lineup.