Carlos Correa isn't the only star shortstop, the Twins hope, that they signed to a contract in the past week. We'll have to wait a decade or so to see if they're right.

Hendry Chivilli, a 17-year-old who is one of the top-rated infield prospects in the Dominican Republic, has agreed to a contract with the Twins worth $1.1 million, according to Baseball America, a magazine that closely tracks international signings. Chivilli is one of six players, the magazine reported, to sign with the Twins over the first two days of the annual international signing period.

The biggest chunk, however, of the Twins' nearly $6.4 million bonus pool for international amateurs — they are one of eight teams allowed to spend this year's maximum — went to a 16-year-old outfielder from Cuba. Ariel Castro, who scouts say has significant potential as a power-hitting outfielder, accepted a $2.5 million contract, according to mlb.com.

In addition, the Twins have added four prospects from Venezuela: righthanders Miguel Cordero and Jeicol Surumay, catcher Carlos Silva and shortstop Juan Hernandez.

The Twins, who signed current players like Luis Arraez, Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco through the amateur-bonus system, did not confirm the signings, and normally does not do so until the players pass physicals.