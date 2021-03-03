FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins added Spencer Steer to their 75-man group at spring training this morning. Steer replaces infielder Chris Williams, who suffered a separated shoulder in Tuesday's 6-0 loss to the Braves in North Port.

Steer, 23, is an infielder who was the team's third round pick in 2019 out of Oregon. He played at Elizabethton and Cedar Rapids that year, hitting a combined .280 with four homers in 64 games.

Follow today's Twins-Boston play-by-play here.

Etc.

  • Joe Altobelli, who was on the original Twins roster in 1961, died Wednesday at age 88. He managed the Orioles to a World Series title in 1983.
  • The Twins are set to play Boston at noon at Hammond Stadium. The Twins lineup: Luis Arraez 2B, Mitch Garver C, Nelson Cruz DH, Jake Cave CF, Kyle Garlick LF, Brent Rooker RF, Romine SS, Tzu-Wei Lin 3B, Aaron Sabato 1B.
  • Jose Berrios will make the start. He was the subject of La Velle's column today.
  • The game will be televised by Fox Sports North. Berrios will be followed by Alex Colome, Cody Stashak, Andrew Albers and Ian Hamilton.