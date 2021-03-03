FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins added Spencer Steer to their 75-man group at spring training this morning. Steer replaces infielder Chris Williams, who suffered a separated shoulder in Tuesday's 6-0 loss to the Braves in North Port.

Steer, 23, is an infielder who was the team's third round pick in 2019 out of Oregon. He played at Elizabethton and Cedar Rapids that year, hitting a combined .280 with four homers in 64 games.

