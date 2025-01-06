A Minneapolis woman and a newborn were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kansas that also injured seven others, officials said.
Twin Cities woman, newborn killed in Kansas crash, 7 more injured
The wreck occurred south of Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The wreck occurred about 3:30 a.m. Thursday just south of Wichita, where the family’s full-size van pulling a trailer rolled over and came to rest on southbound Interstate 35, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.
An SUV struck the van while trying to avoid a collision, according to the patrol, which did not explain why the van left its wheels.
Killed in the crash were Ernestina Eumana-Alvarez, 58, and Christian Gutierrez, a newborn infant, the patrol said. Both were from Minneapolis.
The other seven people in the van survived their injuries, among them two men who were standing outside the overturned vehicle.
The infant was born a month ago to 27-year-old Rosa Gutierrez, according to an online fundraising page started on behalf of the family. The patrol said she was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The three people in the SUV, two from Kansas and the other from Oklahoma, suffered minor injuries.
