News & Politics

Twin Cities woman, newborn killed in Kansas crash, 7 more injured

The wreck occurred south of Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 6, 2025 at 2:57PM
Newborn Christian Gutierrez and Ernestina Eumana-Alavarez were killed last week on an interstate in Kansas. (With permission from GoFundMe)

A Minneapolis woman and a newborn were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kansas that also injured seven others, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 3:30 a.m. Thursday just south of Wichita, where the family’s full-size van pulling a trailer rolled over and came to rest on southbound Interstate 35, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

An SUV struck the van while trying to avoid a collision, according to the patrol, which did not explain why the van left its wheels.

Killed in the crash were Ernestina Eumana-Alvarez, 58, and Christian Gutierrez, a newborn infant, the patrol said. Both were from Minneapolis.

The other seven people in the van survived their injuries, among them two men who were standing outside the overturned vehicle.

The infant was born a month ago to 27-year-old Rosa Gutierrez, according to an online fundraising page started on behalf of the family. The patrol said she was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The three people in the SUV, two from Kansas and the other from Oklahoma, suffered minor injuries.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Behind closed doors, Minneapolis city council going through federal oversight plan for its police

card image

The Minneapolis City Council went into closed session today to go through the details of a consent decree, a legally binding agreement to reform policing.

News & Politics

Twin Cities woman, newborn killed in Kansas crash, 7 more injured

card image

Minneapolis

Minneapolis police release image of car they say is tied to hit-and-run that seriously injured woman

card image