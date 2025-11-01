Twin Cities volunteers provide hundreds of shoes, health screenings to homeless people

Hundreds of Minnesotans received free shoes and services Saturday at an annual donation event in St. Paul designed to serve vulnerable people.
Around 400 people, young and old with many pets, formed lines outside the Catholic Charities Dorothy Day building for the David Lewis Memorial “Our Hearts to Your Soles” event. More than 100 volunteer physicians, surgeons, nurses and residents fitted people with shoes and long gray socks for winter. Some attendees listened to lawyers’ advice about evictions, while others waited to get foot care, vaccinations, and health screenings.
It marked 19 years for the event, which began in partnership with Red Wing Shoes to give footwear (Red Wing provided 500 pairs) and provide care to Minnesotans in need. The concept has since spread to more than a dozen locations across the United States. But Dr. Lance Silverman, a Twin Cities orthopedic surgeon who organized the event, said Minnesota remains the busiest location when it comes to demand for shoes.
“People don’t realize how important your feet are until you’re down one and in trouble,” Silverman said. “When you’re living on the edge, like those who are less fortunate and those who are dealing with homelessness, your feet are important to get you places where you can get safe.”
One client told volunteers that new shoes allow him to take metro buses, which had barred him from riding without them. Another thanked organizers for composite safety shoes, which they needed to apply for work.
Toni Howell, 72, has lived in Catholic Charities’ shelter since February and was fitted with new boots.
“It’s going to be cold out here, and we’ll have snow out here,” Howell said. ”You need your foot protected."
Organizers said that helping vulnerable residents find help and services early lessens the chances they will need hospitalization or more expensive treatments later.