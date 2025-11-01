St. Paul

Twin Cities volunteers provide hundreds of shoes, health screenings to homeless people

Vulnerable Minnesotans received foot care, legal advice and health screenings at “Our Heart to Your Soles.”

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 1, 2025 at 11:48PM
Volunteers offer footcare for vulnerable Minnesotans at Catholic Charities' "Our Hearts To Your Soles" event where Red Wing Shoes donated hundreds of shoes and socks.
Hundreds of Minnesotans received free shoes and services Saturday at an annual donation event in St. Paul designed to serve vulnerable people.

Around 400 people, young and old with many pets, formed lines outside the Catholic Charities Dorothy Day building for the David Lewis Memorial “Our Hearts to Your Soles” event. More than 100 volunteer physicians, surgeons, nurses and residents fitted people with shoes and long gray socks for winter. Some attendees listened to lawyers’ advice about evictions, while others waited to get foot care, vaccinations, and health screenings.

It marked 19 years for the event, which began in partnership with Red Wing Shoes to give footwear (Red Wing provided 500 pairs) and provide care to Minnesotans in need. The concept has since spread to more than a dozen locations across the United States. But Dr. Lance Silverman, a Twin Cities orthopedic surgeon who organized the event, said Minnesota remains the busiest location when it comes to demand for shoes.

“People don’t realize how important your feet are until you’re down one and in trouble,” Silverman said. “When you’re living on the edge, like those who are less fortunate and those who are dealing with homelessness, your feet are important to get you places where you can get safe.”

One client told volunteers that new shoes allow him to take metro buses, which had barred him from riding without them. Another thanked organizers for composite safety shoes, which they needed to apply for work.

Toni Howell, 72, has lived in Catholic Charities’ shelter since February and was fitted with new boots.

“It’s going to be cold out here, and we’ll have snow out here,” Howell said. ”You need your foot protected."

Paula Juaire, 69, holds her new shoes outside Catholic Charities "Our Hearts To Your Soles" event where volunteers donated hundreds of shoes and socks.
Paula Juaire holds her new shoes outside Catholic Charities "Our Hearts To Your Soles" event where volunteers distributed hundreds of shoes and socks. (Kyeland Jackson)

Organizers said that helping vulnerable residents find help and services early lessens the chances they will need hospitalization or more expensive treatments later.

“It’s a great message to our guests who oftentimes are trying not to be seen and trying to just get by,” said Keith Kozerski, chief program officer for Catholic Charities. “That message and that feeling of dignity and self-worth is more than anything that anybody can pay for.”

Silverman and other organizers hope more residents donate their time and money to help vulnerable Minnesotans. Such help can go a long way, said Paula Juaire.

Juaire, who received a new pair of shoes Saturday, has been homeless for nine months with her sister and 14-year-old dog, Loki. She wears her mother’s wedding rings and her father’s World War II Navy tags near her heart to remind her of all they did for her, and she hopes to provide for others by volunteering for Catholic Charities.

“We had a family here yesterday with seven or eight children, and they were homeless. I don’t know if they finally found a place for them or not,” Juaire said. “We’re all in the same boat, just different circumstances.”

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

