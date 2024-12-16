Twin Cities teen who fatally shot 16-year-old with ‘ghost gun’ gets 3 years in juvenile facility

A 17-year-old has admitted that he fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in a New Hope home with a “ghost gun” and was sentenced as a juvenile to a state facility for three years.
Anthony Wirtjes will be housed at the Minnesota correctional facility for juveniles in Red Wing until Jan. 9, 2028, when he turns 21.
Anthony Freebird Wirtjes pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree manslaughter stemming from the shooting of Keair Marquis Reed, 16, of Chaska, on Sept. 18 in Wirtjes’ home in the 6000 block of N. Quebec Avenue. Reed, who was shot in the eye, died on Sept. 24.
Cary Reed said in an online fundraising effort on behalf of the family that his son “did not deserve to have his life taken at such a young age. He had goals and dreams to become a architect. He was fun-loving, protective and a very respectful child [who] leaves behind four brothers and a sister.”
A police firearms examiner tested the 9-millimeter firearm, called a ghost gun because it lacked a serial number and was assembled with parts bought together in a kit or in separate transactions, according to the charges. The examiner found it had a “binary trigger,” meaning it fired when the trigger was squeezed and also when it was released, effectively doubling the rate of fire.
In June, Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation addressing gun violence that included a ban on binary triggers. It takes effect on Jan. 1.
The felon who killed three Burnsville first responders and wounded another in February had a large arsenal in his home — allegedly purchased by his girlfriend as a straw buyer — that included a .300-caliber semiautomatic firearm equipped with a binary trigger.
According to the juvenile petition:
Wirtjes called 911 shortly before 1:30 p.m., and said his friend shot himself and was on the couch unconscious and not breathing. Officers arrived, checked Reed and found no pulse. They found the gun with an extended magazine at the feet of the body. Wirtjes told them the gun had a binary trigger.
Wirtjes said he was asleep in the living room and awoke upon hearing a gunshot. He then saw his friend down on the couch.
A witness in the home said Wirtjes and his friend were talking and laughing. The witness walked to the kitchen door and heard a shot. A second witness reported that he heard a gunshot and saw Wirtjes holding his friend and crying.
This witness also told police that Wirtjes and his friend “were playing and taking pictures and videos with the firearm throughout the night,” the petition read.
