Now that a 16-year-old boy who was shot in a New Hope home about two weeks ago with a “ghost gun” has died, the teenager charged earlier in connection with the shooting is facing more serious charges.
Teen shot with ‘ghost gun’ in Twin Cities home dies; manslaughter charge added against 17-year-old
Keair Reed, who was shot in the eye, died on Sept. 24, leading to a second-degree manslaughter count being filed.
Charges of first-degree assault and illegal possession of a machine gun were initially filed last week in Hennepin County juvenile court against Anthony Freebird Wirtjes, stemming from the shooting of Keair Marquis Reed, 16, of Chaska, on Sept. 18 in Wirtjes’ home in the 6000 block of N. Quebec Avenue.
Cary Reed said in an online fund-raising effort on behalf of the family that his son “did not deserve to have his life taken at such a young age. He had goals and dreams to become a architect. He was fun-loving, protective and a very respectful child [who] leaves behind four brothers and a sister.”
Prosecutors have indicated they are reserving the right to charge Wirtjes as an adult, meaning a more severe sentence should he be convicted. In the meantime, he remains held without bail in the juvenile detention center ahead of a hearing on Thursday.
A police firearms examiner tested the 9-millimeter firearm, called a ghost gun because it lacked a serial number and was assembled with parts bought together in a kit or in separate transactions, according to the charges. The examiner found it had a “binary trigger,” meaning it fired when the trigger was squeezed and also when it was released, effectively doubling the rate of fire.
In June, Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation addressing gun violence that included a ban on binary triggers. It takes effect on Jan. 1.
The felon who killed three Burnsville first responders and wounded another in February had a large arsenal in his home — allegedly purchased by his girlfriend as a straw buyer — that included a .300-caliber semiautomatic firearm equipped with a binary trigger.
Wirtjes called 911 shortly before 1:30 p.m., and said his friend shot himself and was on the couch unconscious and not breathing. Officers arrived, checked Reed and found no pulse. They found the gun with an extended magazine at the feet of the body. Wirtjes told them the gun had a binary trigger.
Wirtjes said he was asleep in the living room and awoke upon hearing a gunshot. He then saw his friend down on the couch.
A witness in the home said Wirtjes and his friend were talking and laughing. The witness walked to the kitchen door and heard a shot.
A second witness reported that while he was looking at his phone, he heard a gunshot and saw Wirtjes holding his friend and crying, “No, no, no!” the petition continued.
This witness also told police that Wirtjes and his friend “were playing and taking pictures and videos with the firearm throughout the night,” the petition read.
