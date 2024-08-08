Twin Cities

Twin Cities teen goes missing while swimming in Lake Michigan

Two other swimmers were rescued, Indiana DNR officials said.

By Paul Walsh

Star Tribune

August 8, 2024 at 1:25PM

Search and rescue personnel in northwest Indiana were checking weather conditions Thursday as the effort continued to find a Twin Cities teenager who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan.

The first indication of trouble came shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday when a caller to 911 in Porter County, reported several swimmers in distress in Beverly Shores, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said.

Emergency responders arrived and found two swimmers needing help on shore and a bystander who came to the pair’s rescue, the DNR statement read.

An ambulance transported the three from the scene in stable condition, the agency said.

However, a 17-year-old from Eagan was not found and was last spotted about 300 feet from shore, according to the DNR.

“Rescue personnel attempted to enter the water to search but were hindered by large waves,” the DNR statement read.

A shore-based search was launched in concert with the use of drones as vessels from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office marine unit assisted in the offshore operation.

DNR spokesman Marty Benson said the cooperation of the weather is a factor in the search continuing.

Officials have yet to release the identities of the three swimmers or the bystander.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

