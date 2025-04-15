Twin Cities Suburbs

Twin Cities senior center to pay woman who felt pressured to quit over pregnancy

The woman resigned from the Inver Grove Heights assisted living facility following harassment and threats from management, according to a lawsuit.

By Paul Walsh

April 15, 2025 at 3:51PM
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

The operators of a Twin Cities senior living center have agreed to pay a woman $73,000 to settle a claim that bosses forced her to quit because she was pregnant.

White Pine Advanced Assisted Living of Inver Grove Heights reached the agreement Monday with Caitlin Robinson after the center was sued on her behalf by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Robinson will receive $40,000 in compensatory damages for emotional distress and $33,065.16 in backpay, the agreement read. The consent decree did not require White Pine to admit to any of the allegations.

Along with paying Robinson, the agreement directs the center to revise its anti-discrimination policies, allow the EEOC to monitor for complaints of pregnancy discrimination, and conduct training designed to prevent future violations involving pregnancy discrimination and retaliation.

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, filed in January, White Pine promoted Robinson from caregiver to activities coordinator in December 2021. Her manager learned of her pregnancy, threatened to demote her and began excessively scrutinizing her work.

During one conversation “the manager demanded to know why [Robinson] had not disclosed her pregnancy before she was promoted,” the suit read.

Robinson filed a discrimination claim with the EEOC. This prompted her manager to retaliate with negative performance reviews, the lawsuit alleges.

In January 2022, Robinson found an online help wanted ad for her job. In February of that year, Robinson resigned “due to management’s campaign of harassment, repeated threats of termination and the resulting intolerable working conditions,” the suit continued.

The EEOC said White Pine’s conduct violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex, including pregnancy.

The agency said it sued White Pine only after first attempting to reach a settlement through its conciliation process.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

