Olson: Ramsey County Attorney John Choi provides the blueprint for progressive prosecution

When Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced in September that she would no longer prosecute low-level traffic stops, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi was standing to her right.
By supporting his fellow prosecutor, Choi was giving his imprimatur to the decision and, perhaps, trying to quiet the swell of criticism that he knew Moriarty would face.
Moriarty and Choi are like the fire and ice of progressive Twin Cities prosecutors. Hennepin County is the busiest courthouse in the state, so Moriarty’s position is by definition higher profile. Her brusque, combative style makes her every word a point of public division.
That’s not Choi’s style. Since he was sworn in as county attorney in 2011, Choi’s been building a long list of progressive accomplishments without leaving a trail of angry enemies.
Take those traffic stops, for example. In the days after Moriarty’s announcement, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt joined with police chiefs at Minneapolis City Hall for a public show of dissent to denounce the decision.
In St. Paul and Ramsey County, there were no repercussions for Choi’s show of prosecutorial solidarity. Why? Because Choi’s office stopped making such traffic stops before Moriarty’s election in 2022.