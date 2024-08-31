A primer on house painting: When to DIY and when to hire Twin Cities professionals

Applying one coat in one room is a reasonable DIY Saturday project (especially if you have help and beer). If you multiply the time spent moving furniture, prepping walls and sanding old trim by the number of rooms in the house, you might want to hire folks in painter’s overalls. It’s the same outside. You can probably tackle one shady garage wall that needs a little scraping and sanding plus a coat of paint, but covering all surfaces of the house is usually best left to a pro.