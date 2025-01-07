Undaunted by his nearly two dozen drunken driving convictions, a Minneapolis man with no license was stopped on New Year’s Eve yet again and arrested on suspicion of being behind the wheel while intoxicated, according to officials.
Twin Cities man with stunning number of DUIs jailed on New Year’s Eve on suspicion of driving drunk
The man has been getting caught drinking and driving in Minnesota for roughly a quarter-century, according court records.
Michael James Bowser, 69, appeared Monday in Hennepin County District Court on charges of felony drunken driving and fleeing law enforcement in connection with a state trooper pulling him over Tuesday in Brooklyn Center.
Bowser remains jailed Tuesday in lieu of $60,000 bail ahead of a hearing on Jan. 23. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.
A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) social media posting disclosed that Bowser has been convicted 21 times for driving while intoxicated.
Bowser is still short of being the most prolific when it comes to getting caught driving drunk in Minnesota. In 2018, Danny Lee Bettcher already had a state record at the time of 27 drunken driving arrests when he was convicted in Otter Tail County with yet another DWI.
“Drunk drivers put lives at risk every single time they get behind the wheel,” said Sheriff’s Maj. Shane Magnuson, who oversees the the HCSO’s Public Safety Services bureau. “We are committed to ensuring our streets are safe, and we are grateful to our deputy for his work on this case.”
Bowser has been getting caught drinking and driving in Minnesota for roughly a quarter-century, according to court records.
At the time of his arrest Tuesday, Bowser had one driving-related case pending connected to allegations that he fled a state trooper who spotted him cutting across multiple highway lanes in Minneapolis in July 2023.
According to the latest charges against Bowser:
A sheriff’s sergeant saw a pickup truck speeding near Brooklyn Boulevard and Osseo Road and erratically changing lanes. Bowser was soon pulled over at Osseo Road and Queen Avenue. Despite his breath smelling of alcohol, he denied having been drinking that night.
The sheriff’s sergeant checked on the status of Bowser’s driver’s license and learned that it had been canceled out of concern for public safety.
Told he was under arrest, Bowser drove off at speeds of 70 to 80 miles per hour until he soon crashed. He kept up his flight — this time on foot — but was soon captured.
Twin Cities man with stunning number of DUIs jailed on New Year’s Eve on suspicion of driving drunk
The man has been getting caught drinking and driving in Minnesota for roughly a quarter-century, according court records.