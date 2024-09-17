Twin Cities housing market loses momentum ahead of Fed interest rate decision

Mortgage rates this year peaked in May at 7.22%, but have hovered at just under 6.5% for much of the month, falling to their lowest level since early last year. As of last Thursday, the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 6.2%, according to a weekly survey by Freddie Mac. That’s down slightly from the previous week and 7.18% a year ago, but not enough to cause a rebound in home sales.