A small-business accelerator focused on minority business owners will soon debut through a multi-year partnership among St. Paul-based Center for Economic Inclusion, national consultant Founders First CDC, real estate firm NEOO Partners and financier JP Morgan Chase.

The Center for Economic Inclusion's Vanguard Accelerator will be led by Black business owners experienced in business development and growth.

The accelerator partners plan to assist 60 minority businesses over several years create 150 family-sustaining jobs and increase aggregate annual revenue by $4.5 million

"The Minneapolis-St. Paul region has numerous businesses that are ripe but not scaling, and our region's economic growth depends on our collaborative efforts to accelerate job and wealth creation," Tawanna Black, founder of the Center for Economic Inclusion, said in a statement.

"Historically, Black, Indigenous, and Latina communities have been on the sidelines of wealth growth, experiencing limited investment opportunities," she added. "Our investments in these business owners will greatly impact the economic prospect of the entire region.''

The accelerator is one of six, $5 million grantees chosen by JPMorgan Chase, as part of its "AdvancingCities Challenge" to boost Black and Latina women-owned businesses.

It will provide $5,000 grants, forgivable loans of $25,000 to $250,000, real estate and other services to small businesses with at least three full-time employees and revenue up to $3 million. The inaugural 2023 cohort will be three businesses.

"The Vanguard Accelerator checked every box for this funding," said Joanna Trotter, an executive director of JPMorgan Chase.

Founders First, a nonprofit development company, has awarded $423,000-plus since 2015 to minority business owners in Texas, Chicago, California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Applications for the Vanguard Accelerator will be accepted through Dec. 12 at: https://www.centerforeconomicinclusion.org/accelerator-grant-application.

The Center for Economic Inclusion, founded in 2017, is a business-supported organization that seeks to grow the Twin Cities economy and close documented racial employment, income and wealth gaps.